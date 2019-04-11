Ambulance Coordinator Shari Hittesdorf spoke during the Open Forum before the Sleepy Eye City Council meeting.

For the past several months, the Sleepy Eye City Council meeting has been preceded by a 15 minute Open Forum time. Up to three people may come to the council chambers, just prior to 6:45, and sign up to speak for up to five minutes during this Open Forum on a topic they want the council to hear about. The council listens, but does not respond. The opportunity has been used on only a few occasions.

On Tuesday night, April 9, Ambulance Coordinator Shari Hittesdorf, accompanied by many members of the ambulance crew, spoke during the Open Forum about an issue facing the Ambulance Service. Hittesdorf said there may be an interruption of 24/7 ambulance service in Sleepy Eye as soon as this May. While she has often shared the message that more EMTs are needed to staff the Ambulance Service, she said staff shortage was not the immediate problem.

“It is because of an overtime labor law recently brought to light,” Hittesdorf said. “... because of this law, no one is allowed to work over 40 hours per week without overtime being paid, and according to the Department of Labor, our call time counts as ‘Engaged to Work’.”

“And to complicate this situation,” Hittesdorf said, “if someone is employed by the City of Sleepy Eye, including the Sleepy Eye Medical Center, ambulance call time would need to be added to our work hours—making it nearly impossible to take call time, or face the consequences of the employer paying overtime.”

Hittesdorf pointed out that as the city’s Ambulance Coordinator and Emergency Manager, she will be very limited in how often she can respond to emergencies.

Hittesdorf was emotional as she recounted the swift response and treatment her husband received when he suffered a stroke—a response she wants to assure for others in the community.

She ended with, “I am begging you, the council, to help your community in any feasible way, resolve this pending catastrophe.”

Mike Suess, of Holiday Lights in Motion, then addressed the council on a less emotional topic — a need for additional storage space.

Then the actual city council meeting was called to order.

Mayor Wayne Pelzel proclaimed May 2 as Arbor Day in Sleepy Eye and said there would be a tree planting event in South Park at 1:30 p.m. that day — an annual tradition.

The city’s possible acquisition of the gas station at 245 Main East, from Brown County, to potentially house the chamber of commerce, had been discussed at a recent finance committee meeting. Doug Pelzel made a motion to leave the property in the hands of the county, citing the uncertainty of grant funds to cover costs, and also said he preferred that the county sell it to a private entity and get the property back on the tax rolls. Larry Braun seconded the motion. EDA Coordinator Kurk Kramer said he’d been trying to get the county to try to sell it since 2014, with no action on their part. He said whether the building is eventually sold to a private business, or used as the chamber office, he believes the city needs to take the lead on making the property ready for use or sale. The motion failed on a 2-3 vote.

Gary Windschitl said the city can get the property for $250 and apply for grant money to remove the gas tanks, and if that doesn’t work out, the property can go back to the county. JoAnn Schmidt made a motion, seconded by Windschitl, to acquire the property, with the chamber paying the required fee of $250. The motion passed on a 3-2 vote.

St. Mary’s Environmental Science teacher, Mary Beth Botz, presented information on a student proposal to install a flashing crosswalk sign on St. Mary’s Street where students cross from the parking lot to the football field. She said the students, Dallas Bauer and Kyle Tauer, had baseball commitments and could not attend the meeting, so she presented their research and proposal. Botz said donations have been received, but not enough to cover the cost of the project. The council approved the installation of the flashing crosswalk sign, but did not address the need for additional funding.

Fire Chief Ron Zinniel received approval from the council to add four members to the department: Tyler Heiderscheidt, Aaron Bruggeman, Kolton Borth and Logan Zuhlsdorf. Zinniel said the men will start attending drills in May and will attend school next December through May to earn certification.