The Chippewa County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, April 2 at 9 a.m. at the Courthouse in Montevideo.

The Chippewa County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, April 2 at 9 a.m. at the Courthouse in Montevideo. Commissioners present were Jeffrey Lopez, Jim Dahlvang, David Nordaune, Matt Gilbertson, and Chairman David Lieser.

The board went into closed session at 9:10 a.m. to discuss misconduct charges that have been pressed against an individual subject to the board’s authority. The board discussed the misconduct with the Chippewa County Labor Attorney Ann Goering.

The meeting was reopened at 10:10 a.m., and no further action was taken at that time.

County Attorney Matt Haugen provided a report of the activities in his office, and updated the board on court trials and investigations conducted during the month of March.

Each commissioner then reported on the various committee meetings attended, and described any special developments that occurred in March. Auditor/Treasurer Michelle May also provided an update on the activities that occurred in that same month, and presented a Statement of Work with RSM to provided IT consulting services. A motion was made to approve the statement, which passed unanimously.

For more on this story and others pick up this week’s paper or subscribe today!