MnDOT has expanded the road closure on Highway 1 around Oslo. The road is now closed between the North Dakota border and County Road 17, near mile marker 3.

Other highways that remain closed:

• Highway 1 between border with North Dakota and CR 17, mile post 3

• Business Highway 2 Sorlie Bridge in East Grand Forks

• Highway 75 north and south of Halstad

• Highway 75 north of Climax

• Highway 75 between Noyes and Canadian Border

• Highway 175 west of Hallock, between CR 34 and North Dakota Border

• Highway 220 north of Oslo, between Highway 1 and Highway 11

• Highway 317 between Highway 220 and North Dakota border