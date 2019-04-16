Times Report

Tuesday

Apr 16, 2019 at 11:57 AM


    MnDOT has expanded the road closure on Highway 1 around Oslo. The road is now closed between the North Dakota border and County Road 17, near mile marker 3.

     Other highways that remain closed:

    • Highway 1 between border with North Dakota and CR 17, mile post 3

    • Business Highway 2 Sorlie Bridge in East Grand Forks

    • Highway 75 north and south of Halstad

    • Highway 75 north of Climax

    • Highway 75 between Noyes and Canadian Border

    • Highway 175 west of Hallock, between CR 34 and North Dakota Border

    • Highway 220 north of Oslo, between Highway 1 and Highway 11

    • Highway 317 between Highway 220 and North Dakota border