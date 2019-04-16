MnDOT has expanded the road closure on Highway 1 around Oslo. The road is now closed between the North Dakota border and County Road 17, near mile marker 3.
Other highways that remain closed:
• Highway 1 between border with North Dakota and CR 17, mile post 3
• Business Highway 2 Sorlie Bridge in East Grand Forks
• Highway 75 north and south of Halstad
• Highway 75 north of Climax
• Highway 75 between Noyes and Canadian Border
• Highway 175 west of Hallock, between CR 34 and North Dakota Border
• Highway 220 north of Oslo, between Highway 1 and Highway 11
• Highway 317 between Highway 220 and North Dakota border