Free kids’ egg scrambles begin at 10:30 a.m.

The 5th Annual Easter Egg Scramble and Craft & Vendor Fair will be held this Saturday, April 20 from 10 a.m. to noon at Crookston Sports Center with many new surprises this year. The free egg scramble for kids ages 0-10 will be held at 10:30 a.m. (ages 0-5) and 11 a.m. (ages 6-10) with over 10,000 eggs filled with either candy or tickets for prizes. There will also be giveaways and raffle prizes to be won including bikes donated by the Crookston Firefighters Association.

New to the 2019 event, Just for Kix dance teams will be performing between egg scrambles and Dairy Queen will be present with treats for people of all ages. Plus, some new crafters/vendors will be on-hand with slime, scrunchies, health and beauty products, comfortable clothing, jewelry, and much more. Coming back are Joyful Heart Photography pictures with the Easter Bunny, and a professional face painter, Face Painting by Jolin, and balloon animal artist, Jeffrey Salveson.

Hot dogs, chips, cotton candy, drinks, and the bake sale will also be available for hungry shoppers and egg hunters.

The Northwest Minnesota Cancer Crusaders, formerly known as the West Polk County Relay For Life committee, will be donating all proceeds from this year’s event to Trails for Treatments, Altru Infusion Center in Crookston and the Pediatric Oncology unit at Roger Maris Cancer Center in Fargo.

For more information or to volunteer at this year’s event or future events, check out the NW MN Cancer Crusaders on Facebook or call / text (701) 610-6454.