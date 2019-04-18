From now through April 26, 2019 the West Central Minnesota Historical Association’s traveling World War I exhibit is on display at the Renville County Historical Society museum in Morton.

An open house is being held this Saturday (April 20). Admission to the exhibit is free this Saturday, and refreshments will be served. This project was supported by the association members as well as the Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Grant.

“Many were called. The entire region responded. How the Great War hit home in West Central Minnesota” is the theme of the display. The exhibit covers five parts of the war: heeding the call, letters home, the home front, soldier’s life and returning home.

The Renville County Historical Society has incorporated its World War I collection around this exhibit.

The exhibit was a collaborative effort of 10 area counties including: Big Stone, Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, Redwood, Renville, Swift and Yellow Medicine.

The museum is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

For more information about the exhibit or the Morton museum, contact Nicole Elzenga, executive director at (507) 697-6147 or visit renvillecountyhistory.com.

Additional information about the exhibit can also be found at www.exploreminnesota.com.