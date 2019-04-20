50 years ago

April 1969

• The Redwood Gazette conducted a survey of Redwood Falls High School students to see if they thought the town needed a youth center where kids could congregate with minimal adult supervision. Of 226 responding students, 222 said yes, and four said no.

• Identical twins James and Stephen Inglis were named the valedictorian and salutatorian of the RFHS Class of 1969, with less than a single percentage point separating their grade averages.

• Northwestern Bell Telephone announced that its new $110,000 automation would mean it would no longer be considered a long-distance call to call between Morton and Redwood Falls.

• The Redwood Falls city council authorized a topographical survey near the airport to see if the runways could be lengthened enough to support jet aircraft.

• Paintings and drawings by adult eduction art class students were displayed in the window of Redwood Office Supply in downtown Redwood Falls.

• Redwood Falls policemen watched a deer amble up and down the East Second Street businesses, window-shopping, at around 2:30 a.m.

• Redwood public and parochial schools got television sets and antennas that could receive a public TV education channel based out of Appleton.

• Spring snow melt made the Ramsey Creek and Redwood River rise so high the asphalt was damaged on either side of the swayback bridge in Ramsey Park.

25 years ago

April 1994

• The Redwood Falls post office warned area residents to make sure they addressed letters legibly and completely in the future. The automated postal sorter which was coming soon to the library wasn’t as good at reading addresses as postal staff were.

• Robert Moore, a wheat farmer from Lincolnshire, England, who was visiting the United States, was startled to discover Minnesota’s climate was much more like his own back home than the idealized California-like climate which he had expected.

• Stray sparks created a small forest fire near the Redwood Falls burn pile, burning about two acres of grass and brush before firefighters put it out.

10 years ago

April 2009

• Bailynn Marie Parsons, daughter of Dave and Bonnie Parsons of Wood Lake, was born, making her the first girl born into the Parsons family since 1910.

• The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) released 300 rainbow trout and 300 brown trout into Ramsey Creek across from the zoo in the park.