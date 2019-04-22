Ten members of the Sleepy Eye FFA Chapter attended the Region VI Contest at South Dakota State University in Brookings on Friday, April 5.

Ten members of the Sleepy Eye FFA Chapter attended the Region VI Contest at South Dakota State University in Brookings on Friday, April 5. They competed in the Dairy Evaluation, Dairy Handler, and Meats competitions.

For the Dairy contest, Macy Schenk, Sophie Portner, Mike Ludewig, Gracie Sellner, and Jack Schroepfer evaluated several classes of Brown Swiss and Holstein dairy cows and heifers. They also judged a pedigree class, where they judged cows based on their records and did sire selectio, where they picked bulls based on their data. A team activity of dairy management and trivia test, along with oral reasons, were also part of the contest. Their team placed second and Gracie Sellner was the highest scorer on the team, placing fourth individually.

The Meats contest was composed of identifying meat cuts by type — beef, lamb, pork — wholesale and resale. The meats team also evaluated pork carcasses and judged classes of meat. Team members were Maranda Braulick, Brittney Dittbenner, Presley Bauer, and Kathryn Schroepfer. The team placed eighth and Maranda was the highest scorer on her team.

Josh Nelson represented Sleepy Eye in the Dairy Handler contest and placed first in the contest. For the Dairy Handler competition, Josh showed a dairy heifer that is owned by the SDSU farm.

At the Floriculture Contest in Windom on Wednesday, April 9, the contestants identified cut flowers, annuals, and greenhouse plants. They took a knowledge test, did problem solving, and made wrist corsages. The team consisted of Cassidy Hoffmann, Livia Nelson, Alexa Steffl, and McKenna Dockter. Their team placed second and Cassidy was the high scorer for Sleepy Eye, as third place individual. Others placing in the top ten were Liv in eighth place and Alexa in ninth place.

These Sleepy Eye FFA members will be competing at State Convention at the end of April. This was a great opportunity for them to test their knowledge and skills to prepare for state competition.