On Friday morning, contractors and “Save the Armstrong Bell” committee members gathered at the Armstrong School to mark the beginning of the construction of the Armstrong bell structure.

The committee hired four contractors to complete the project.

So far, $14,000 has been raised for the project, with more fundraisers in the work as the structure is made, including the sale of bricks, which are carved with names of those who donated to the cause.

The bricks can come in a variety of colors.

The contractors met after the groundbreaking to discuss the size of the sculpture and area around it.

The bell will be placed within a 5’x5’ steel apple made of copper, which will rust into a reddish color.

Portions of the structure will also have limestone from the old hometown building, which burned down in an effort to include more historical St. James elements.

The size of the walkway around the bell and raised structure was among the topics of lengthy discussion. The contractors wanted to find the most cost-effective way to prevent the concrete from cracking in future springs as the frost begins to melt and expand. The contractors also wanted to make sure of the handicap accessibility around the structure.

Construction is scheduled to start in three to four weeks.