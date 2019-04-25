A joint meeting of the Montevideo City Council and the Chippewa County Board of Commissioners was held on Monday evening at the Community Center in Montevideo.

Members of the Chippewa County-Montevideo Hospital Board were also present.

The purpose of the meeting was to hold an open forum to hear comments and answer questions about the hospital’s interest in purchasing the former Coborn’s building. CCMH would like to renovate the building and turn it into a community health center.

The meeting was called to order at 7 p.m. by City Council President Nathan Schmidt, who welcomed everyone to the meeting. Schmidt then went over the ground rules for the meeting.

Schmidt then introduced the council and city staff. In attendance were council members Todd Hay, Bryce Curtiss, Steve Sulflow, and Dan Sanborn. Also present were city attorney Janice Nelson, Mayor Jim Curtiss, Interim City Manager Rick Almich, and city clerk Glennis Lauritsen.

County Board Chairman Dave Lieser introduced County Commissioners Matt Gilbertson, Dave Nordaune, Jim Dahlvang, Jeff Lopez, and County Auditor/Treasurer Michelle May.

Lieser went on to introduce the Hospital Board, which included Dr. Lana Dirksen, Mark Rekow, city representatives Nathan Schmidt and Todd Hay, and Commissioner Jeff Lopez. Lieser is also a member of the Hospital Board. Hospital CEO Brian Lovdahl was also present.

Lovdahl then gave a summary of the project. He said: “CCMH is looking to purchase the Coborn’s building for a purchase price of $750,000. In exchange, Coborn’s will be donating $200,000 back to CCMH.

