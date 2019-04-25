The Redwood Valley High School Junior and Senior Prom is being held this coming Saturday (April 27).

The theme for Prom 2019 is “The Greatest Show.” Grand March is set to start at 8 p.m. Donations will be accepted at the door to go towards next year’s prom expenses.

According to Kate Russell, prom advisor, this year’s event will include something new. Russell talked about the change at a recent meeting of the Redwood Area Board of Education.

Due to the fact that local adult volunteers were not able to coordinate transportation for students to and from the prom this year, students are going to be driving themselves to the school.

A plan has been developed, said Russell, that makes the safety of prom attendees the priority, as each individual who is participating was required a sign a contract. Under that contract, when a couple arrives they will hand over the keys to a valet who will park their vehicle, and those keys will not be returned until the end of the event. Vehicles will also be checked.

Everyone is encouraged to attend Grand March this Saturday.