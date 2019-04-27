50 years ago

April 1969

• First English Lutheran Church of Redwood Falls voted to change its name to “Gloria Dei Lutheran Church” as of Jan. 1, 1970.

• A U of M study indicated that unless rural outmigration was stopped, Redwood County’s population might be down to 17,500 by 1985. (According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in 1985 Redwood County’s population was 18, 766.)

• Sign the Baby Boom was over: 35 fewer children were signed up for Kindergarten in Redwood Falls schools than in the previous two years.

• In related news, the entire enrollment of the North Redwood spring Kindergarten class consisted of Michael and Paul Hutchinson, twin sons of Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Hutchinson.

• Ground was broken for the new addition to the Redwood County courthouse.

25 years ago

April 1994

• The Redwood Falls Public Library celebrated its 90th anniversary, with some of the original shelving and furniture still in use. The writing tables near the entrance still had holes for ink wells, back before ink pens were invented.

• Electrical engineers estimated the Redwood Area School District could save more than $26,000 a year by switching to more energy-efficient equipment.

• The former RFHS/Lincoln School lot was sold to developer Steve Heiling for $72,000. Heiling said all options for what he might do with the land were open, with a possibility of creating senior housing on the lot.

• The American Kennel Club held its English Springer Spaniel midwest field trials at the Wabasha Hunting Club seven miles east of Redwood Falls.

• More than 30 RVHS science students toured the nuclear power plant in Monticello, and they got to practice running it in the simulator training room.

10 years ago

April 2009

• Stained glass windows which were designed by Sue Parker and made by Mike Mason of Sleepy Eye Stained Glass were installed at the Redwood Falls Public Library.

• Ground was broken in Wabasso for the first Habitat for Humanity house being erected in Redwood County.