Results of recent track meets.
The River Valley track team traveled to Lake Crystal on Tuesday, April 16. The other teams in the meet were Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial-Nicollet, Madelia/Truman/ Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther, and Mankato Loyola/Cleveland.
Boys results
LCWM-Nicollet 127
Loyola/Cleveland 57
M/T/GHEC/ML 46
River Valley 37
Top finishers for the River Valley boys:
Wheelchair division, James Hagen, second: 100 meter dash, 44.24; 200m, first, 1:37.47; shot put, second, 5-05
100m dash: Kadin Johnson, fourth, 12.52; Curtis Tauer, sixth, 13.07
800m run: Noah Richert, first, 2:15.20; Dakotah Lumbar, fourth, 2:25.11
1600m run: Joshua Hagen, fifth, 5:31.42; Dakotah Lumbar, sixth, 5:31.43
3200m run: Joshua Hagen, first, 11:44.68; Isaac Johnson, third, 13:54.51
4x200 relay: Kadin Johnson, Tim Rathman, Curtis Tauer, Jose Ibarra; third, 1:44.72
Shot put: Michael Sloot, first, 44-01
Discus throw: Michael Sloot, second, 109-02
Girls results
LCWM-Nicollet 123.5
M/T/GHEC/ML 69
Loyola/Cleveland 37.5
River Valley 37
Top finishers for the River Valley girls:
100m dash: Erika Wells, fourth, 14.54
200m dash: Megan Sandgren, fifth, 29.7; Erika Wells, sixth, 31.01
800m run: Lilly McCone, third, 2:41.84
1600m run: Abby Hagen, first, 5:43.51
100 hurdles: Sophie Gustafson, fifth, 19.23; Sophia Portner, sixth, 20.08
300 hurdles: Sophie Gustafson, first, 52.47; Sophia Portner, third, 57.30
4x400 relay: Abby Hagen, Hailey Meinert, Lilly McCone, and Sophie Gustafson; second, 4:39.94
4x800 relay, Lilly McCone, Brooke Hoffbeck, Kira DeMaris, Abby Hagen; first, 10:57.81
High jump: Kira DeMaris, fifth, 4-04
On April 23 the team traveled to Mapleton for the Maple River eight team meet.
Boys results
Blue Earth Area 146
NRHEG 118
Maple River 78
MVL 70
LCWM-Nicollet 60
M/T/GHEC/ML 34
River Valley 22
USC 18
Top finishers for the River Valley boys:
Wheelchair division, James Hagen, 100 meter dash, second, 45.95; 200m, second, 1:30.49; shot put, first, 5-07
400m dash: Jose Ibarra, second, 54.00
800m run: Noah Richert, first, 2:14
Discus throw: Brad Balko, sixth, 96-05
Girls results
MVL 155.5
Maple River 86
LCWM-Nicollet 71.5
Blue Earth Area 61
USC 54
NRHEG 50
M/T/GHEC/ML 47
River Valley 33
Top finishers for the River Valley girls:
800m run: Lilly McCone, third, 2:34.24
1600m run: Abby Hagen, third, 5:42
300 hurdles: Sophie Gustafson, sixth, 52.47; Sophia Portner, third, 54.45
4x400 relay: Megan Sandgren, Sophie Gustafson, Lilly McCone, Abby Hagen; third, 4:33.03
4x800 relay, Brooke Hoffbeck, Hailey Meinert, Lilly McCone, Abby Hagen; second, 10:43
The team competes in New Ulm on April 25 and St. James on April 30.