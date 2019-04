Twenty-six juniors from the Divine Mercy Area Faith Community were confirmed by Bishop John M. LeVoir on April 6 at St. Mary’s Church.

Twenty-six juniors from the Divine Mercy Area Faith Community were confirmed by Bishop John M. LeVoir on Saturday, April 6 at St. Mary’s Church in Sleepy Eye. The Divine Mercy Area Faith Community consists of four parishes: St. Mary’s, Sleepy Eye; St. Michael’s, Morgan; St. Paul’s, Comfrey; and Japanese Martyrs, Leavenworth.