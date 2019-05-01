Motorists are advised to expect lane restrictions for the Highway 60 construction project in Watonwan County as early as Friday, May 3.

As work begins in the westbound lanes of Highway 60 traffic will be managed on the new eastbound lanes in a single lane, head to head configuration. No detour is anticipated for through traffic on Highway 60, however, there will be periodic bridge and ramp closures for work at the CSAH 57/TH 4, Highway 4/County Road 27 and County Road 12 bridges.

The Highway 4/Watonwan County 27 bridge at St. James remains closed for approximately two more weeks with traffic detoured to Watonwan County Road 57 or Watonwan County Road 12.

Construction on Highway 60 in Watonwan County is a two-year project that started in June of 2018 and is expected to be complete in the fall of 2019. Thirteen miles of Highway 60 construction includes:

· Resurfacing the existing pavement · Resurfacing eastbound (EB) and westbound (WB) ramps · Constructing a crossover at the west and east end of the project area to accommodate two-lane, two-way traffic · Removing and replacing road signs · Constructing a snow fence to mitigate snow drifts on Hwy 60 at the Watonwan River Bridge · Removing or replacing guardrails · Resurfacing and upgrades to the Hwy 4/County Rd 27 bridge and County Rd 12 bridge over Hwy 60 · Rehabilitating a triple barrel culvert under Highway 60 east of St. James

PCiRoads of St. Michael, MN, was awarded the project with a bid of $27,500,000.

For more information, visit the project website at www.mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy60.