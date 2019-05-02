The Indians swept GFW rather easily and now sit at 7-2 with their overall record.

Game 1

Indians 10

GFW 0

The Indians welcomed the Thunderbirds back to Sleepy Eye for a doubleheader Thursday evening on April 25. The Indians wasted little time putting up runs as they spotted four in the bottom of the second inning to give starting pitcher Matthew Sellner more than he needed. Sellner threw a complete game shutout going five innings giving up four hits and striking out six.

Leading the Indians offensively was Jacob Meyer who was 2-for-2 at the plate with an RBI. Nathan Walter drew two walks and had two stolen bases. Kegan Heiderscheidt was 1-for-2 with two runs scored and two RBIs in the contest.

Game 2

Indians 14

GFW 4

In the second game of the doubleheader, it was more of the game for the Indians. The Indians jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning and used five runs in the fourth and six runs in the fifth to end the game in the ten-run rule variety, defeating the T-Birds 14-4.

The Indians had 12 hits in the contest, including a home run by Landon Strong in the third inning. Strong finished the game going 2-for-4 with three runs scored and three RBIs. Jacob Berg also chipped in offensively going 2-for-4 with four RBIs. Allen Arneson was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. The Indians tallied eight stolen bases in the game. Ethan Fischer, Jacob Meyer, and Jackson Huiras all had two each.

The winning pitcher for the Indians was Jacob Meyer. Meyer went 2 and 1/3 innings pitched giving up one hit and striking out three.

The Indians are off until May 2 as they will face off with Tomahawk Conference leader Springfield in a doubleheader. The Indians hold a record of 7-2 on the season.