Nathan Walter and Alexa Owens are Lions Club Students of the Month for April.

Sleepy Eye High School senior Nathan Walter is a busy three-sport athlete, playing football, basketball and baseball. This year he served as captain of his sports teams. He also volunteers with the Sleepy Eye Baseball Association. Nathan works doing landscaping at school, church and the city library.

Nathan has a list of values that he feels will help him succeed: staying track, being organized, doing all his work, his parents are involved, a good GPA, communication, attitude and a Christian way.

Nathan says his grandpa has been the greatest influence in his life. “He seemed to know a little bit about everything in life,” he said. “He pushed me in everything I did, he helped me through many things, and when he passed away he left his legacy with me.”

More about Nathan Parents: Dawn and Mike Walter

Plans following graduation: Nathan plans to attend SMSU for accounting.

Hobbies: Nathan enjoys hunting, fishing, trapping, gaming, sports, camping and his spending time with friends.

St. Mary’s High School senior Alexa Owens is a three-sport athlete, playing volleyball, basketball and softball, and was also a member of the cheerleading squad throughout high school. She is a member of the YES! Team and has participated in school musicals each year. Alexa is the Student Council Treasurer this year. She volunteers at church as an Altar Server. Alexa works at the Sleepy Eye Family Aquatic Center.

Alexa feels she is a strong leader who knows her role in every situation. “Sometimes I am not the star in that situation, but I am still there to cheer on my friends and family,” she said. “I always try to make the best of any situation.”

Alexa said her mom is the greatest influence in her life. “She basically raised three kids on her own. In the 18 years I have been alive, she has never given up on us,” Alexa said. “She is also very firm in her beliefs and is not scared to stand up for what she believes in. I hope one day I can speak out as much as she does. She has no fear.”

More about Alexa Parents: Wendy Owens and Steven Owens

Plans following graduation: Alexa plans to attend UW-Stout for Early Childhood Education.

Hobbies: Alexa likes to be with friend and family as much as she can, and enjoys being around young children—they brighten her day.