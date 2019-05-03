Every car enthusiast is different.

Some enjoy the classics and will put their blood sweat and tears into making their baby as close to original as is possible, while others appreciate the artistry that comes from putting something together that no one has ever seen before and may never see again.

For anyone who appreciates what it means to be a car person, the third annual Rats ’n’ Rods Car Show is right up their alley. That event is being held this coming Saturday (May 4) at the Redwood County fairgrounds in Redwood Falls.

Steve Mejia and Brenda Vick of Redwood Falls, who have coordinated the event since it began in 2017, said that this is indeed a show that has something for everyone who attends.

Vehicle registration is from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, with a $15 fee. All vehicles are welcome, including semis, classic cars and rat rods. If it drives, they’ll take it.

The show itself is free and open to the public. The hours are from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. A beer garden and concessions will be available for those who attend, with Baune’s Catering of Wabasso serving food throughout the event.

Proceeds from the show are used to support the Greater Redwood Area Suicide Prevention (GRASP) program.

The number of vehicles exhibited grew from the previous year, and Vick and Mejia are convinced there will be even more on display this year. Last year there were about 50 Rat Rods on display, with an additional 70 classics at the show.

“If you like to talk about cars, this event is for you,” said Mejia, adding people who bring their vehicles to an event like this could talk all day.

An awards show is taking place at 2 p.m., with trophies for the top classic cars, rat rods and semis.

According to Vick, the car show is a lot of fun for them, because it not only provides a chance to see a lot of great vehicles but it also brings lots of people to town. People from Iowa, Wisconsin, North Dakota and South Dakota, as well as Minnesota, will be bringing their cars to the show.

Vick and Mejia expressed their appreciation to those who help sponsor the event, as well as those who volunteer their time to help make the event a success.

Everyone is encouraged to attend the Rats ’n’ Rods Car Show May 4.

To learn more visit the Rats and Rods Cars Show in Redwood Falls Facebook Page.