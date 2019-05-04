50 years ago

May 1969

• In anticipation of Mother’s Day traditionally being the third busiest phone-use day of the year, Redwood Falls Northwestern Bell scheduled extra operators and planned to use additional long-distance circuits on the big day.

• RFHS junior Perry Bollum, 17, was named the state forester by the Minnesota Future Farmers of America for his work in planting Balkan, Scotch, Austrian and Mugo Pine, white and Norway Spruce, black walnut, Concord and Douglas fir and hazelnut trees on several acres of land on his family farm.

• “Blue Hawaii” was the theme for the 1969 RFHS prom, in part because it gave the students the chance to reuse props and costumes from the recent production of South Pacific.

• RFHS German teacher Heinz Janning took over the Cardinal Cafe for a day so his students could have a “small talk in German” event.

25 years ago

May 1994

• The Minnesota Geological Survey confirmed a small earthquake did indeed strike the area Feb. 9, when the Yellow Medicine Shear Zone shifted and created a 3.1 Richter Scale quake with an epicenter about three miles north of Granite Falls.

• The Redwood Falls City Council backed away from a plan to build the new public library on Bridge Street just across from Blossom Town. In large part, the council didn’t want to proceed with that site for the library due to uncertainty from a MnDOT announcement that the state would be redesigning and rebuilding the Highway 19/71 Y-intersection sometime in the next few years.

• A new volunteer organization, the Friends of Gilfillan, formed to maintain the county’s newest tourist attraction with the coming of Farmfest for the first time there in the summer of 1994.

• MnDOT announced that Highway 14 would officially become the Laura Ingalls Wilder Historic Highway effective Aug. 1.

• RVHS foreign exchange student Olivia Nel was legally able to vote from abroad for elections in her native South Africa, but she was unable to because the nearest voting station for her in the United States was in Chicago.

10 years ago

May 2009

• The Redwood Falls Youth Foundation sold raffle tickets for the chance to be the first person to go down the water slide at the upcoming new Family Aquatic Center.

• The Redwood County Board was looking at options such as circle sentencing, drug court and electronic monitoring as ways of reducing the county’s budget for justice issues.