I recently had the chance to take a closer look at the site where the proposed Redwood County veterans cemetery would be built.

While I have driven past the land a number of times over the years, I never really thought much about it. Why would I?

Riding along with Dustin Hunter, the Redwood County VSO in one of several ATVs, I was able to get a better picture of the location, and have to say that it is pretty spectacular. Yes, at first glance it does just look like a field, but as one moves away from the tillable acres and sees the area adjacent to the creek the view becomes much nicer.

Dustin asked me if I knew what creek it was, and at that time I was not sure. After looking at a map, I think it’s Crow Creek. However, if you know differently just tell me what it is.

So, I wrote an article about the visit, and Dustin had asked me to make sure I expressed his appreciation to the Lower Sioux Community and the departments of Redwood County who let him borrow those ATVs that were used.

Well, I ran out of room in placing the article. So, I am expressing words of thanks to those of you who made that possible. Those machines were very much needed, especially as we neared an existing fence where the soil was pretty wet.

In fact, the ATV I was riding in with Dustin almost got stuck. I volunteered to step out, so he could get a little more inertia.

He made it out, but I almost did not, as a whole. When I started walking across the field I felt my right leg sink down, and suddenly my entire foot and several inches of my leg had disappeared.

Then it hit me. Growing up on a farm, I have had many experiences in the pig pen, out in the slough or even in the loft amongst the straw bales where a poorly placed step not only meant sinking down it also resulted in at least a temporary loss of my footwear.

Being that I was away from home the last thing I wanted to do was lose my shoe and get my sock wet and full of mud.

I removed my leg slowly maintaining my shoe and inched across the ground thankful that my shoe did not become the first casualty buried in the local cemetery before it even became one.

I’m not even sure I could get a local pastor to perform a ceremony like that.