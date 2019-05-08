Financial services firm Edward Jones ranks highest in investor satisfaction with full service brokerage firms, according to the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Full Service Investor Satisfaction Study(SM), the firm recently announced.

The study measures overall investor satisfaction with 18 full service investment firms based on eight factors, including financial advisor, account information, investment performance, firm interaction, product offerings, commissions and fees, information resources, and problem resolution. The firm scored 853 in overall satisfaction, 18 points over the industry average.

Edward Jones ranked highest in investor satisfaction by J.D. Power in 2015 (tied), 2012, 2010, 2009, 2007-2005, and in a tie in 2002, when the study began.

The 2019 Full Service Investor Satisfaction Study is based on responses from more than 4,629 investors who primarily invest with one of the 18 firms included in the study. The majority of the study was fielded in December 2018.