The Sleepy Eye United golf team traveled to Oakdale Golf Club in Buffalo Lake on May 1 for the first of three conference tournaments (scores are averaged to determine conference champions, all-conference, etc.) with the boys team coming in second behind the Springfield Tigers.

Boys

Springfield 329, Sleepy Eye 333, NU Cathedral 353, Cedar Mountain 357, GFW 417, BLHS 429, Wabasso 468, MVL 484

Springfield golfers, Mverick Winkelman and Mason Kretsch were one and two with 74 and 77. Sleepy Eye’s Andrew Neid and Toby Weiss were next with 78 and 80. Ashtyn Tauer shot 108, coming in eighth for the girls.

On Friday, May 3, the Red Rock Central team traveled to the Sleepy Eye Golf Club for a meet they were supposed to host, but couldn’t due to wet course conditions. The meet started under a beautiful blue sky, but was cut short by rain before long — turning into a rainout.

The second conference tournament was held in New Ulm on Monday, May 6, with the same result for Sleepy Eye United — a second place finish behind Springfield.

Boys

Springfield 340, Sleepy Eye 344, NU Cathedral 354, Cedar Mountain 366, BLHS 406, GFW 417, Wabasso 443, MVL 492

Springfield’s Mason Kretsch finished first with 75, followed by two NUC golfers—Ethan Kirchberg and Logan Haal, with 80 and 82. Sleepy Eye’s Thor Weiss was next with 83, followed two spots down by Andrew Neid, Toby Weiss and Logan Netzke, each carding 87. Ashtyn Tauer finished in third place with a 97.

Next up for the Sleepy Eye United golfers is a home meet on Thursday, May 9 and the final conference tournament on May 13 — girls at Fairfax and boys at Winthrop with 10 a.m. starts.