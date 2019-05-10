RiverView Health Rehab Services will be holding “A Matter of Balance’’ classes for anyone who has fallen in the past, has restricted activities because of falling concerns or is worried about falls.

The classes will teach skills in improving balance, flexibility and strength.

This is an award-winning program designed to manage falls and increase activity levels.

Eight, two-hour sessions will be led by certified coaches each Tuesday and Thursday, June 4th-27th, from 10 am to 12 pm. All classes will be held at RiverView’s Home Care building, 721 S. Minnesota Street, Crookston.



During the sessions, participants will learn to view falls as controllable, set goals for increasing activity, make changes to reduce fall risks at home and exercise to increase strength and balance. The classes are taught by RiverView Occupational Therapist Madeline Graff and Physical Therapist Assistant LueRae Geihsler.



The class is free, but class size is limited, so early registration is stressed. For more information, or to register, call RiverView’s Rehab Services Department at 218-281-9463 or at www.yourjuniper.org.

