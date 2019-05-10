It will be staffed daily and has lots of information and resources for tourists and travelers.

In celebration of National Tourism Week, Fisher’s Landing Travel Information Center on U.S. Highway 2 will open Monday, May 13 for the season, the Crookston Convention and Visitors Bureau announces.



Staff this year will be Sharon Olson, Gary Ricord and Willard Johnson. The center will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Everyone is welcome to come out on May 13 and enjoy coffee and cookies while gathering information to “Explore Minnesota” this summer.



According to information from the Minnesota Department of Revenue and Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development:



Tourism is a key sector of Minnesota economy, comparable to agriculture in its contribution to the gross state product. Minnesota’s leisure and hospitality industry accounts for more than 270,000 full and part-time jobs and close to $5.8 billion in wages.



Travelers in Minnesota spend more than $42 million per day. These dollars circulate widely into Minnesota’s local and state economies, supporting businesses and amenities that add to Minnesotans quality of life. Every $1 invested in state tourism marketing returns an estimated $10 in state and local taxes and $101 in spending by travelers.



In Polk County alone there were $51,876,583 spent in gross sales, $3,310,330 in state sales tax and 1,101 private sector jobs attributed to the Leisure and Hospitality Industry in 2017.



In Crookston, top attractions for visitors include the Polk County Historical Museum, wildlife viewing on the many wildlife refuges that surround our community, UMC’s floral and butterfly gardens, Veterans Memorial Walkway, our unique shopping; and of course the CSC arena brings sporting events throughout the seasons. Oliver’s Canoe Outfitters allows easy access to the Red Lake River for great canoeing and kayaking adventures.



Vacations and getaways benefit the travelers who take them, of course, but tourism also benefits the communities these travelers visit, including Crookston.