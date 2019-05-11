The Wabasso baseball team battled its way to a twinbill sweep of host MVL recently in Tomahawk Conference action. It was a nice two-game set for the Rabbits who took game one 3-2 in eight innings and then capped off the sweep with a 5-1 win in game two.

The Rabbits trailed 1-0 heading into the fourth inning of game one before Lance Wagner led off the inning with a solo home run, and then Sam Rabenberg singled and later scored to put Wabasso up 2-1.



The Chargers would answer with a single run in the sixth, and the two teams would head to the eighth where the Rabbits used three straight singles off the bats of Wagner, Hunter Taylor and Rabenberg two score the game winner.

Wagner finished 3-for-4 with a double, home run and an RBI, and Rabenberg was 2-for-3 with a walk. Cole Frericks went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI.

Carter Benz went a strong eight innings to pick up the win, allowing just one earned run on four hits, striking out two and walking none.

In game two the Rabbits jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead and rolled from their for a 5-1 win.

Wagner capped off a great night by going 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI. Brock Rohlik added a single and an RBI and Rabenberg added a hit. Ryan Liebl went six innings to earn the victory allowing just one hit and striking out four.