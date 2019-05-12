The Knights swept the Mustangs, but fell to the Greyhounds in a chilly matchup on Thursday.

Game 1

Knights 5

BLHS 4

The Knights found themselves in a rut in game one, trailing late 4-1. Despite the deficit, the Knights clawed their way back and scored four in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game. The Knights had four of their five hits in the inning in the comeback.

In the bottom of the seventh, Nick Labat reached base on an error and stolen not only second, but third base also. Labat’s aggressiveness on the bases gave John Luu Mathiowetz the opportunity to give the Knights a walk-off victory. A sacrifice fly to the outfield scored Labat and the Knights capped off the comeback victory to defeat the Mustangs 5-4.

Leading St. Mary’s offensively was Dallas Bauer and Kyle Goblirsch. Bauer was 1-for-3 with two RBIs as was Goblirsch. Bauer got the win in relief for the Knights throwing two innings allowing two unearned runs with two strikeouts.

Game 2

Knights 17

BLHS 8

In game two of the doubleheader, the Knights offense exploded for 10 runs in the top of the sixth inning to take care of the Mustangs for the sweep.

The Knights top of the order was on fire as Labat, Mathiowetz, and Carson Domeier combined to go 9-for-15 with eight runs scored and five RBIs. Spencer Hoffman also carried the offense going 4-for-6 with two runs scored and two RBIs.

Bauer also got the win in game two getting a sweep of his own. Bauer went 4 and 1/3 innings allow three hits and striking out six.

The sweep of the Mustangs gives the Knights a record of 8-5 on the seasonand 6-4 in the Tomahawk Conference.

The Knights host New Ulm Cathedral on Tuesday, May 7 and have a doubleheader with MVL on May 9 before traveling to Wabasso on May 14.

Results for the NU Cathedral from May 7 and Thursday's doubleheader with MVL will be made available this week. The Knights fell to NU Cathedral 15-3. MVL swept the Knights with wins of 6-1 and 10-1. The Knights record sits at .500 overall at 8-8.