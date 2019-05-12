I like watching movies.

Mostly, I like watching them from the comforts of my own home.

I have no problem knowing that I am likely the last person on the planet to see a movie, and at times am seeing one for the first time about the same time the sequel has hit theaters.

Yet, there are times when seeing a movie in the theater is important for me.

As a fan of John Ronald Reuel Tolkien, I watched all of the “Lord of the Rings” and “Hobbit” movies in the theater, and over the years have taken in faith-based movies as a show of support.

However, as one who does not like crowds, I will not ever attend a midnight premier, and if I ever go to a theater and see a line of folks waiting to see a movie I will turn right around and go home.

So, a couple of Saturdays ago I faced a dilemma.

Would I attend a movie with my best half and three of the Krause progeny, or would I wait until I could see it from the comforts of my chair?

As you have probably guessed, I opted for the former and traveled to the theater with them. I think part of me finally decided to go and watch as a way to honor my mom.

The movie we watched is one she would have told everyone she knew to see. The movie is entitled “Unplanned,” and it tells the story of a women who breaks away from the world of abortion clinics.

I also think part of the reason I went to watch it in the theater is to be one of many showing support for a movie so many in Hollywood and in the mainstream media do not want the public to view.

I found it very unsettling that certain social media groups took down, at least until there was a public outcry, anything that had to do with this movie. Those in major media markets have refused to talk about it at all, with the exception of those who called it propaganda.

I also find it pretty disingenuous for the media and others who are adamant about maintaining our freedom of speech but who have done their very best to muzzle those who are speaking out on this important issue.

I learned from a very early age about the meaning of the sanctity of life, and the most vocal person on that topic was my mom. The issue of abortion was extremely important to her, and doing her best to change the law became a passion.

She also became very active in helping those who were pregnant and needed assistance. She was not merely a “just say no” to abortion type of person. She wanted to help people who were considering abortion to look at other solutions, and if they wanted to keep the baby she would have gone out of her way to make sure they had what they needed.

To be honest, there is a scene in this movie that is pretty disturbing, and, quite honestly, it brought me to tears.

I have had the privilege of being in the room for an ultrasound for several of my own kids, and just seeing those little hands and feet and hearing that heartbeat made an instant connection for me. How on earth anyone can see those photos and call that anything but a baby is beyond me.

Then again, we will do anything for convenience.

I encourage you to go watch "Unplanned."