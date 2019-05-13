As Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota (LSS) continues to grow its nutrition services to meet the changing needs of older adults and other Minnesota neighbors, it introduced three new service names.

“LSS Meals” is replacing “LSS Senior Nutrition” as the overarching name for all of Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota’s food-based services. Their community dining sites across the state will now be called “LSS Bistro,” and the nonprofit’s meals delivered at home with the help of volunteers will be known as “LSS Meals on Wheels.”

Currently LSS offers well-balanced, great tasting and affordable home style meals in 165 communities in 39 Minnesota counties. To learn more or find the closest LSS Meals option in your area, please visit www.lssmn.org/meals.

For comprehensive information about the work of Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota, visit www.lssmn.org.