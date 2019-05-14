New members of Sleepy Eye High School's chapter of the Minnesota Honor Society were inducted on May 1.

New members of Sleepy Eye High School’s chapter of the Minnesota Honor Society were inducted on May 1, along with the affirmation of the current members. The Students pledge to uphold the high purposes of the Honor Society to which they have been selected; they also promise to be true to the principles for which the Honor Society stands; and will maintain and encourage the high standards of scholarship, service, leadership and character. Inductees for 2019 are Lexanna Lazatin, Kathryn Schroepfer, McKenna Strong, Martina Nienhaus, Stephanie Fernandez, Jasmyne Windschitl, Abigail Hoffmann, McKenna Dockter, Matthew Sellner, Kegan Heiderscheidt, and Kadon Strong.