The Harassment Restraining Order (HRO) against former Montevideo Chief of Police Adam Christopher was dismissed last Friday by Eighth District Judge Charles Glasrud at the Stevens County Court House in Morris. The HRO had been sought by Kylie Dann, formerly of Montevideo, after an exchange of Facebook messages between her and Christopher became sex­ually suggestive in nature.

The HRO was initially granted in Chippewa County by Eighth Judicial District Judge Randy Sleiter on November 15, 2018. Earlier that day, Dann, who is 18, petitioned the court for an HRO based on the Facebook messaging conversations she had with Christopher, who is 46.

In her original affidavit as presented to the court, Dann alleged that Christopher sent harassing messages to her via Facebook, and that she also feared the harassment would continue.

Christopher challenged the HRO and requested a hearing on the matter. After some changes in venue, the hearing was finally held on February 26, 2019, at the Stevens County Court House.

Both Dann and Christopher were present, along with their lawyers. The matter was taken under advisement by Judge Glasrud on April 1, 2019.

Prior to the hearing, the case was investigated by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension in November of last year. The BCA interviewed all parties involved, and upon completion of their investigation, presented their findings to Chippewa County Attorney, Dave Gilbertson.

After reviewing the BCA findings, Gilbertson determined that Christopher’s actions did not warrant any criminal prosecution.

