Tomahawk East League recap for the week of 5/6-5/12.

The Tomahawk East League had plenty of action on Mother’s Day, Sunday May 12. The Sleepy Eye Indians were defeated by the New Ulm Brewers 3-2. The Brewers and Indians exchanged solo runs in the second and eighth innings before New Ulm closed the door in the ninth after they scored a run on a sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth.

The Essig Blue Jays hosted the Gibbon Reds for the first night game across the league and fell 9-4. Tony Stadherr was 2-for-4 for the Reds with 3 RBIs. Jake Stadick and Erich Prokosch combined to go 6-for-9 for Essig. Avery Stevens took the loss for the Blue Jays in three innings of work as he allowed three earned runs with six walks and eight strikeouts.

The Stark Longhorns got a victory as Zach Haala delivered a two out two-run double in the eighth inning as the Longhorns scored three runs en route to a 4-2 victory over the Leavenworth Orioles.

Lamberton hosted Courtland and defeated the Cubs 5-1. The Hanska Lakers defeated the Searles Grizzlies 12-5.

Currently, Hanska and Stark sit atop the league with 2-0 records, while the Indians, Brewers, and Orioles are all 1-1. Courtland, Essig, and Searles are all 0-2. Gibbon is 1-0 and Springfield has yet to play a game.

Upcoming games in the TEL include Sunday, May 19, Sleepy Eye at Hanska, Stark at New Ulm, Gibbon at Searles, Leavenworth at Lamberton, and the KNUJ Radio Game of the Week is Springfield at Courtland.

Congratulations to the first Tomahawk East League Player of the Week winners.

Nick Labat of the Stark Longhorns took home the inaugural award for his performance in the week of 4/30 to 5/8. Labat was 1-1 against Milroy and on Opening Day in Courtland was 3-4 with an RBI.

New Ulm's Mitch Kelly took home the honors in the week of May 9-May 16. Kelly pitched seven innings against Blue Earth and collected 15 strikeouts in a 9-0 victory over the Pirates.