Minnesotans with an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) registered for private or agricultural use won’t need to pay the additional registration fee ($53.50 for three years) to ride the state’s public ATV trails June 7-9.

Out-of-state riders can explore Minnesota ATV trails that weekend as well, without the need for a non-resident trail pass ($21 annually).

This is the fourth year that Minnesota is providing ATV riders with free access to more than 3,000 miles of state forest and grant-in-aid (GIA) trails during “No Registration Weekend.”

The event falls on the second weekend in June each year.

Some places to explore include:

• The Iron Range Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) State Recreation Area. This 1,200-acre OHV park in Gilbert has 36 miles of scenic trails for riders of all abilities.

• The 100-mile trail system in Nemadji State Forest in Pine County, which connects to the Matthew Lourey State Trail and the Gandy Dancer Trail for more riding opportunities. Gafvert Campground offers first-come, first-served camping.

For more information about these and many other trails, check out www.mndnr.gov.

The public is reminded to always put safety first when out on the trails. Safety training is recommended for everyone who operates an ATV. It is required for ATV riders born after July 1, 1987.

Anyone under age 18 must wear a DOT certified helmet while driving or riding an ATV. Kids 16 and under must fit the ATV they are operating and be able to properly reach and control the handlebars and reach the foot pegs while sitting upright on the ATV.

– Photo courtesy of the Minnesota DNR Web site