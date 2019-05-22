Do you make the best homemade bread, home canned pickles or cookies? Consider selling your product as a Minnesota Cottage Food producer.

Join University of Minnesota Extension Food Safety Educator, Kathy Brandt at the Keep it Legal! Keep it Safe Cottage Food Producer class in Crookston on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 1:00-5:00 p.m., at the UMC Campus.

The class meets the Minnesota Department of Agriculture food safety training requirements to register as a Minnesota Cottage Food Producer to sell homemade baked goods, candy, home-canned peaches, pickles, salsa, jam and jellies and more.

The course focuses on food safety practices for all processes covered under the Cottage Food Law including drying, baking, confections, jams and jellies, acid and acidified fruit and vegetables, and fermentation.

Participants learn how to produce, package, label, store, and transport a safe food product. Wonder if your product is an allowable non-potentially hazardous food? Bring it along to the class and have it tested to see if it meets exemption requirements under the Cottage Food Law.

Registration and $50/person class fee is required. To register go to https://extension.umn.edu/courses-and-events/cottage-food-producer-food-safety-training. For more information contact, Karla at (507) 337-2808 or engel114@umn.edu, or Kathy Brandt, Extension food safety educator, brand030@umn.edu, (507) 337-2820, U of M Extension Regional Office, Marshall.