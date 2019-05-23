The countdown to Railroad Days has started, and many of the events and activities planned for the weekend are starting to come together.

There will be a parade this year. The Railroad Days committee is working hard to try to secure funding for the complete parade. Last year’s parade cost over $8,000.

Fundraising is currently being done through the sale of buttons, the selling of raffle tickets, and generous donations from both the general public as well as service organizations. All donations are tax deductible.

Pioneer Bank is hosting a beer tasting contest on Tuesday, June 18 at the VFW. The proceeds from that will go to the Railroad Days fund.

First National Bank held a wine tasting earlier this year, as that event also raised money for the Railroad Days fund.

On Friday, June 21, there will be a fundraiser supper at the VFW.

The Miss St. James winners were announced this week. Korryn Karau and Alejandra Acevedo Trujillo were named Miss St. James 2019. The two will be present at a lot of the events, as well as being in the parade.

There will be a couple of new events during the week this year, including a puppy play date at the unleashed park.

The Union Pacific Retirees are also putting on a kid’s carnival by the inflatables on Saturday, June 22.

The car show is also scheduled again this year.

You can follow the Discover St. James website, as well as the Railroad Days Facebook page to stay updated on all of the events.

Even with the wonderful donations and fundraisers, money is still needed to fully fund the event. Railroad Days buttons are available for $3 and raffle tickets are available for $5.