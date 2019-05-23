Early Tuesday morning, a small group of St. James seniors, their parents, and staff representatives gathered inside the high school cafeteria to present awards from the Rotary Club.

Thirteen different seniors were presented awards for accomplishments in specific academic fields.

Music- Rachel Lang

Social Studies- Hailey Harbitz

Agriculture- Sara Craig

Science- Chantel Henderson

World Language- Noemi Castaneda

Math- Eve Anderson

Language Arts- Carlos Josue Solorzano

ESL- Blanca Rodriguez Rivera

Drama- Trey Witcraft

Female Athlete- Renata Hernandez

Male Athlete- Kobe Mohwinkel

Be sure to pick up this week's Plaindealer for more top stories.