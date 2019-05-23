Early Tuesday morning, a small group of St. James seniors, their parents, and staff representatives gathered inside the high school cafeteria to present awards from the Rotary Club.
Thirteen different seniors were presented awards for accomplishments in specific academic fields.
Music- Rachel Lang
Social Studies- Hailey Harbitz
Agriculture- Sara Craig
Science- Chantel Henderson
World Language- Noemi Castaneda
Math- Eve Anderson
Language Arts- Carlos Josue Solorzano
ESL- Blanca Rodriguez Rivera
Drama- Trey Witcraft
Female Athlete- Renata Hernandez
Male Athlete- Kobe Mohwinkel
