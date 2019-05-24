Broken glass causes minor laceration on arm of adult female inside, Crookston Police report.

A brick was thrown through the front window of a Crookston residence Thursday night, May 23, the Crookston Police Department reports. A adult female inside the residence suffered a minor laceration on her arm from the broken glass, but she did not require medical attention.

CPD Lt. Darin Selzler reports the incident took place at approximately 10:25 p.m. Thursday. The initial call involved an object being thrown through a window at 112 East Loring Street. The investigation determined that someone had thrown a brick through the front window.

The CPD is investigating. No one is in custody at this time.