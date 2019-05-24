They next meet May 28.

As the 2018-19 school year in Crookston Public Schools draws to a close and summer vacation nears, the personnel carousel continues to turn, as if often does around this time of year.

When the Crookston School Board next meets on Tuesday, May 28, they will consider various personnel-related resolutions. Among the main ones are:

• They will accept the resignation of Washington School kindergarten teacher Madison Brekke and hire Megan A. Hanson to replace her. A new graduate of the University of Minnesota Morris with no full-time teaching experience, Brekke will be hired at the “Step 1” level. Seventeen applicants sought the position and four were interviewed.

• They will hire Brett Brenden as a science teacher at Crookston High School. A new graduate of Concordia University in Moorhead with no full-time teaching experience, Brenden will be hired at the “Step 1” level. He’ll replace teacher Hunter Kopff, who is not returning in the fall. Three applied for the position and all three were interviewed.

Other personnel-related items on the agenda include the retirement of Marjean Sanderson, a paraprofessional at CHS, the resignation of Maria Argueta as an English Language Learner instructor, and the resignation of DeAnn Schmidt, a dietary worker at the high school. They will also consider a leave of absence request from CHS special education teacher Rachel Loraas.