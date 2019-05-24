The Sleepy Eye United golfers got in two good meets—in Madelia and at Dacotah Ridge—before ugly weather caused cancellation of the last meet of the regular season.

The Sleepy Eye United golfers got in two good meets—in Madelia on May 16 and at Dacotah Ridge on May 20—before ugly weather caused cancellation of the last meet of the regular season that was to be hosted by New Ulm Cathedral on May 21. Once again the boys came up as winners.

Madelia meet, boys

Sleepy Eye 159, Madelia 161, LCWM/Nicollet 212

Andrew Neid was medalist with 37. Toby Weiss and Thor Weiss each shot 40, followed by Carson Erickson and Logan Netzke, each with 42 and Jacob Schultz with 49.

For the girls meet, Ashtyn Tauer shot 52 for second place and Liz Schwint finished third with 55.

Dacotah Ridge meet, boys

Sleepy Eye 324, Springfield 325, New Ulm Cathedral 346, Cedar Mountain 356, Wabasso 414

Scoring for Sleepy Eye United were Thor Weiss - 77, Andrew Neid - 78, Logan Netzke - 83, and Carson Erickson - 86. Toby Weiss shot 89 and Jacob Schultz shot 90.

Section 2A playoffs begin on Tuesday, May 28 for girls and Thursday, May 30 for boys, at North Links in Mankato. Round two of Section play is on Monday, June 3 for both boys and girls, again at North Links.