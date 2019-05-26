Music by Bob Bovee has been played at all sorts of locations since 1971. He is back again at the Harkin Store Sunday, May 26 to perform during the afternoon program, which runs from 1-4 p.m. His repertoire includes dance tunes, ballad, cowboy songs, humorous and sentimental numbers, blues and rags, and he spices the show with stories, history and folklore. Bovee sings and yodels and plays guitar, harmonica, banjo and auto-harp. Come and listen from the porch or bring a lawn chair nor blanket. Admission to the store will include the admission to the program. The store is open on Memorial Day, May 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The store will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays with programs 1-4 p.m. Sundays. The store is located nine miles northwest of New Ulm on Nicollet County Road 21, or the bottom road, or nine miles east of Fort Ridgley. Nicollet County Road 21 is under construction so follow the detour signs or call the store for directions at (507) 354-8666, or Nicollet County Historical Society which operates the store at (507) 934-2160.