Hard to believe we finally made it after the long winter we had and the lack of sunny, spring days, but summer is here! I will be managing the aquatic center and look forward to working not only with the lifeguards, but with all of you.

Sleepy Eye has a lot to offer and the aquatic center is one of the bigger ones in the summer. My experience with lifeguarding and swimming lessons stems back to my college years, as it was a great job while I attended the University of Wisconsin at LaCrosse. I love the sun and can't think of a better way to spend the summer.

The Sleepy Eye Family Aquatic Center will open Monday, June 3. Our hours this summer have changed to MondayWednesday-Friday from 1 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday-Thursday-Saturday-Sunday from 1 to 7 p.m.

We will be starting water aerobics, for mornings and evenings, right away on June 4. The days and times are: Monday-Tuesday-Thursday, 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. and Tuesday-Thursday, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m.

You can find our 2019 rates for swimming, lessons and Water Games and Pool Fun on our Facebook page, website, or by calling the aquatic center at 794-9501.

We offer daily admission, which is also for spectators and babies who are entering the facility; senior citizens (55 and older) who are not swimming have a lower fee. We sell season passes for families or individuals. Family passes only include immediate family members. We also offer punch cards in increments of 10 visits. The fee for punch cards is slightly higher for non-residents as Sleepy Eye residents already contribute to the pool through their real estate taxes.

We have three sessions of swimming lessons this year: June 17 to 28, July 8 to 19, and July 29 to Aug. 9. Children may begin swimming lessons at age three. During the periods of time swimming lessons are not in session, we offer Water Games and Pool Fun for children ages 3 to 13. There is a fee for this. Children play games, have competitions, and enjoy the water!

If you are interested in swimming lessons, any of the pool activities, or booking a private party, please stop in during open hours and someone will be glad to assist you. If you would like to stay updated throughout the month or have any questions, visit our Facebook page or call the aquatic center at 794-9501.

Please note, all closings/cancellations will be listed on our Facebook page and available on our answering machine at the Sleepy Eye Family Aquatic Center.

The staff at the aquatic center look forward to seeing you soon!