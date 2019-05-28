The American Cancer Society is calling on all community members to participate in the annual Relay For Life of Redwood County, which is being held Aug. 2, 2019 at the Gilfillan Estate near Morgan.

The public is encouraged to be part of the fight.

The American Cancer Society is seeking volunteers to form teams and stand shoulder to shoulder with the community, cancer patients and those who are supporting them.

Founded by Dr. Gordy Klatt in Washington in 1985, the Relay For Life movement unites communities across the globe to celebrate people who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost and take action for lifesaving change.

This year, an estimated 1.3 million people in the United States will participate in more than 2,000 events to help the American Cancer Society attack cancer.

By joining the Relay For Life event, participants can help attack cancer from every angle.

To learn more about Relay For Life, and register a team, visit RelayForLife.org.