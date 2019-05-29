Northland is proud to announce eight recipients of the Minnesota Workforce Development Scholarship.

Beginning in 2017 the Minnesota Legislature created the MN Workforce Development Scholarship allocating over $1 million in funds to encourage Minnesota’s graduating seniors to enter high-demand fields at one of Minnesota State’s colleges. To qualify for the scholarship, students must be enrolled in one of four high-demand career areas: advanced manufacturing, agriculture, health care services, or information technology.

“With a critical shortage of skilled workers in our region, Northland can be an integral partner to help fill these gaps. I’m encouraged that the Minnesota Legislature recognizes the importance of Minnesota State’s colleges in the education of the state’s workforce and continued support of this scholarship program can have a real impact on our communities,” expresses Northland President Dennis Bona.

Congratulations to the following MN Workforce Development Scholarship recipients:

• Leah Sip, Ada, MN, Agriculture

• Emma Jordet, East Grand Forks, MN, Nursing

• Madison Lubinski, East Grand Forks, MN, Radiologic Technology

• Breanna Gustafson, Fertile, MN, Radiologic Technology

• Hanna Black, Greenbush, MN, Nursing

• Clarissa Neste, McIntosh, MN, Radiologic Technology

• Madison Wolter, Thief River Falls, MN, Nursing

• Kate Dahl, Warroad, MN, Nursing

The Northland Community & Technical College Foundation, whose mission is to enhance the educational experience of students, offers scholarship opportunities semi-annually to current and incoming students. With the generous support and investments from individuals and local businesses, the Northland Foundation distributes over $150,000 annually in scholarships.

For more information on scholarship opportunities available at Northland, visit www.northlandcollege.edu/scholarships or phone 1-800-959-6282.