Onetime board chair will fill Kari Miller's seat until special election in November.

A familiar face is returning to the Crookston School Board to serve over the next handful of months or so until a special election is held in November to replace board member Kari Miller, who’s resigned because her family is moving to Grand Forks.

Nick Nicholas, a onetime board member and board chair, was appointed by the board this week after being approached by current board chair Frank Fee to gauge his interest in filling the temporary vacancy on the board. Given the option by Superintendent Jeremy Olson to go the “direct appointment” route or solicit applications from district residents interested in filling Miller’s seat and then interviewing them, the board chose the first option after Fee said he’d spoken to Nicholas and he agreed to fill the seat.

One reason the board was OK with Nicholas being appointed is that he will not be running in the November special election to complete Miller’s term, which is set to expire in November 2020. That means whomever is elected this November to finish Miller’s term will, if they so desire, need to run again a year later for a full, four-year term.

Board member Tim Dufault said he feels it’s important that Nicholas is not running in the special election because he wouldn’t want him to have an “advantage” over any other candidates who might run for the seat.

Board members were very comfortable in appointing Nicholas, who is co-owner of DEE, Inc. in Crookston and was also a Polk County commissioner a few years ago.

“I think Nick is widely regarded,” Fee said, adding that Nicholas’ previous experience on the board means he won’t need much time to get up to speed on the school district’s operations, how the board works, and what a board member does.

“It’s tough to lose Kari, but this is the best short-term solution we can have,” board member Dave Davidson added.

Nicholas will take his seat at the board’s June 24 meeting.