Council approved ordinance May 13 on a 5-3 vote, but opposition and concerns continue to grow.

When the City of Crookston Planning Commission next meets, one item on their agenda will probably come as a surprise: Further discussion on the “gateway overlay district” that they spent more than a year working on and recently recommended that the city council approve.

The council did just that on May 13, but the vote was tight, with council members Tom Vedbraaten, Bobby Baird and Jake Fee voting against. After the council approval, at the May 28 council meeting, a required public hearing was held and then the gateway overlay district was to receive its first reading, with a second reading coming at the council’s June 10 meeting.

But now that’s not going to happen. The council on May 28 unanimously approved a motion by Ward 5 Council Member Dale Stainbrook to send the gateway overlay district back to the Planning Commission for further discussion.

The district was to be established along several predominant transportation corridors in Crookston. With all existing commercial properties grandfathered in, the impact of gateway overlay districts on affected properties typically isn’t noticeable for several years or even decades. But new businesses must immediately comply with the parameters relating to aesthetics and the appearance of buildings and properties, and if a business significantly changes in nature, it must comply as well.

For some time, Vedbraaten had been the most vocal opponent of the gateway overlay district in Crookston. For one, he said that any corridors in the community’s industrial park should not be included, and, for another, Vedbraaten said the fact that all properties are grandfathered in means that the property-appearance issues that trigger the most complaints in Crookston likely won’t be addressed for many years. Fee piggybacked on Vedbraaten’s criticisms recently, citing businesses large and small located in and around the industrial park that have gravel parking lots. If the nature of any of those businesses significantly changed, they’d have to pave the lots in order to comply with the ordinance, Fee said, devaluing their businesses by several thousand dollars in the process because of the cost of doing so.

“I know I sound like a broken record, but to pave those lots, you’re devaluing some of those businesses almost down to zero,” Fee said. “I like I’ve said before, there are good things (in the ordinance language), but I don’t like that part in there.”

Despite City Attorney Charles “Corky” Reynolds reiterating to the council that the council in the future would have the ability to review gateway ordinance district scenarios on an individual, case-by-case basis, other council members joined Vedbraaten, Fee and Baird in saying they aren’t comfortable approving the establishment of the district in its current form.

Most notably was Ward 2 Council Member Steve Erickson, who said that, of late, he’d only gotten negative feedback from the community on a gateway overlay district being established in Crookston.

“There are some good points here, but I’m getting a lot of complaints about this,” Erickson said. “I haven’t heard anything positive about it.” He also questioned the actual, positive impact the district would have over time if future councils are going to have the option to cut business owners a break if they come to the council asking for leniency.

Fee asked that the Planning Commission take a “deeper dive” into the district.

“Don’t shelve it, just take a deeper dive,” he said.