The City of Vesta will kick off the summer festival season this coming weekend when it hosts Vesta River Days May 31 through June 2. A variety of events are taking place throughout the weekend starting Friday night and continuing through Sunday afternoon.

The events start Friday with a burger feed, which will be available from 5-8 p.m. Also that night a Little Scrapper pedal pull is being held, with registration starting at 5:30 p.m. and competition beginning at 6 p.m. A bean bag tournament is also being held, with registration at 7 p.m. and games starting at 7:30 p.m. The night culminates with a free concert featuring Starfire from 7-11 p.m.

Events begin Saturday morning with the Vesta River Day 5K, which is scheduled to start with same day registration at 7:30 a.m. The race starts at 8 a.m. The race begins and ends in the city park. Registration is $25 per person, with those ages 10 and under able to participate for free.

Other events on Saturday include:

• A co-ed volleyball tournament, with registration at 8:30 a.m. and games starting at 9 a.m. Cost per team is $40.

• A men’s softball tournament is being held starting at 9:30 a.m. The entry fee is $80, with eight teams competing. The softball tournament will continue Sunday starting at 10 a.m.

• Kids games in the park will be offered, as will inflatables, a rock climbing wall and a display of farm animals.

• A concessions stand and beer garden will be available throughout the day.

• Horse trolley rides by Rainbow Country Experience will be offered during the day.

• That night from 7-9 p.m. HickTown Mafia will be performing, with a performance by Brandon Maddox from 9:30 p.m. until close. The cost for the street dance is $10 per person.

The events continue Sunday, with the parade starting at 1 p.m. Line up for the parade starts at 12 p.m.

Following the parade the annual fire department water fights will be held.

The family-friendly events of Vesta River Days, which are sponsored by the Vesta Booster Club, are open to the public and everyone is encouraged to attend.

To learn more visit the Vesta Booster Club Facebook Page.