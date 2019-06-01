The Brown County Historical Society is offering a living history camp for children in grades Kindergarten through five.

The Brown County Historical Society is offering a living history camp for children in grades Kindergarten through five. Participants will experience all aspects of a school day in a one room school, much like children did during the 19th century. This is a one-day event, held from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 11 or Thursday, June 13 at the school house on the Brown County Fairgrounds. The fee for the program is $15 per student. Class size is limited.

Children will spend the day going back in time to a one-room country school house in Brown County during the late 1800s. They will experience writing, music, games, reading, arithmetic lessons, chores, and the love of learning that made the one-room school house a unique part of our heritage.

Students are encouraged to wear clothes of the 19th century. This could be long skirts, aprons, bonnets, bib overalls, or knickers. Each child should bring a cold lunch, possibly in a basket or pail.

Pre-registration is required. All registration forms must be returned, along with the fee, to the Brown County Museum in New Ulm, by Friday, June 7. Registration forms are available at the museum at 2 North Broadway, New Ulm, or by emailing programs@browncountyhistorymn.org.

For more information call the BCHS Museum at 507-233-2620.