For Korryn Karau, Railroad Days has been a fixture in her summer.

“When I found out I was named Miss St. James I was happy because I want to represent the town that I grew up in,” said Karau. “My family is very well known here so it’s pretty cool that my family is a big part of Saint James so now that I get to represent it, it’s a good feeling.

Ever since she was little, Karau marveled at the Miss St. James winners, traveling through the streets of Saint James with sashes and crowns. Now Karau gets to have those childhood hopes become a reality.

“There’s always been good leaders in the Miss St. James position. You see them in the parade and in the nice cars and I thought that would be something cool to be in.”

Instead of looking up at previous Miss St. James winners, Karau will now be an inspiration and leader to young girls within the Saint James area.

Within the community, Karau is active in athletics, through volleyball and track and field, where she has recently qualified for the section meet. Karau also sings in Limited Edition. Karau has also been active in the weightlifting program at the school. For volunteer work, Karau helps clean road ditches and has spent time at the humane society and delivering meals for her job at Hometown.

Heading into her senior year at St. James high school, Karau is hoping to go to the University of Minnesota-Duluth for dentistry.

