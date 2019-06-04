Hearing your doctor say, “You’re at risk for type 2 diabetes,” or “You have prediabetes,” was most likely an uncomfortable and even fearful moment, but that moment was also an opportunity.

Knowing you are at risk means that you can start preventing type 2 diabetes. You do not have to do it alone. If you have prediabetes, now is the time for prevention.

One in three American adults has prediabetes. If you have prediabetes, you are at high risk for developing type 2 diabetes, a serious disease. Many people with prediabetes who do not lose weight or do moderate physical activity can develop type 2 diabetes within five years.

The good news is that you can prevent type 2 diabetes.

You may have prediabetes and be at risk for Type 2 diabetes if you:

• Are 45 years of age or older

• Are overweight

• Have a family history of type 2 diabetes

• Are physically active fewer than three times per week

• Ever had diabetes while pregnant (gestational diabetes) or gave birth to a baby that weighed more than nine pounds

If you have prediabetes, PreventT2 offers a real chance to prevent or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes by helping you adopt a healthier lifestyle. PreventT2 is part of the National Diabetes Prevention Program, led by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and is proven to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes.

In PreventT2, participants work in a group with a trained lifestyle coach to learn the skills you need to make lasting changes. These include losing a modest amount of weight, being more physically active and managing stress. Participants will learn to eat healthy, add physical activity to their life, stay motivated and solve problems that can get in the way of healthy changes. Small changes make a big difference. Most participants enjoy the group support and find it makes lifestyle change easier.

With a trained lifestyle coach as a guide, participants can work with others who have prediabetes to make a change for life. The PreventT2 program is based on research that found people with prediabetes can cut their risk of developing type 2 diabetes in half by losing 5-7 percent of their body weight. That is about 10 to 14 pounds for a person weighing 200 pounds.

Carris Health - Redwood Hospital will be holding an information session for those interested in enrolling in the PreventT2 program June 4 at 4:30 p.m. at the hospital.

The Prevent T2 program will be offered for free at Carris Health - Redwood, starting in July with weekly meetings for the first four months, every other week for the next two months and monthly for the remaining six months.

The schedule will be based on participants’ availability. Those who are unable to attend the information session June 4, can still register for Prevent T2 by calling (507) 637-4518.