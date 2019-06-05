Tri-Valley Opportunity Council, Inc. is participating in the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP).

Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided on a first come, first service basis at the following site, times and dates/days of the summer as follows:

Tri-Valley Crookston Head Start - 1407 Erskine St. Crookston, MN 56716

Monday-Friday June 3, 2019 through August 23, 2019

Breakfast: 8:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 10:45 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.