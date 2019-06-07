The 2019 Fiesta Ambassador Candidates

The 2019 Fiesta Ambassador Candidates are, from left: Rilie Huntley, sponsored by VFW Post #380; Bailey Bauman, sponsored by Old National Bank; Autumn Buseman, sponsored by J&D Construction; Laura Van Ravenswaay, sponsored by Minnwest Bank; Grace Hanson, sponsored by Olsen Plumbing and Heating; Morgan Rikke, sponsored by S&L Construction; and Alyssa Redetzke, sponsored by Co-op Credit Union. (Photo courtesy of Memories by Meggan)

