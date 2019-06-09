This past fall, the Minnesota Golden Gophers football team did something it has not done for some time.

In addition to defeating the Wisconsin Badgers, it brought back Paul Bunyan’s axe - the trophy that comes with the victory.

For the first time since 2004, the axe has returned to Minnesota, and now the University of Minnesota is taking the axe on tour across the state to allow the public a chance to see, and touch, what is considered one of the most famous rivalry trophies in all of college football.

The rivalry between Minnesota and Wisconsin is the longest standing rivalry in NCAA football. It also stands as the most-played game in college football history.

This coming Tuesday (June 11), the axe is going to be in Redwood Falls. That day the axe will be on display from 4-7 p.m. as one of nine stops the axe is making across the state.

The stop in Redwood Falls is the only stop in the southwest portion of the state that the axe will be making, and, according to Anne Johnson, Redwood Area Chamber and Tourism executive director, it is going to be set up for public viewing at the falls outlook in Ramsey Park.

Johnson called having the axe in Redwood Falls a great opportunity for the community.

“This opportunity has everything to do with our community’s past three successful and record-setting attendance Gopher Road Trip stops held here in Redwood Falls over the past few years,” said Johnson. “Although this event is very different from those past events, we are pleased to assist the Gophers in bringing the axe to town.”

The public will have a chance to take photos with the axe on a first come, first served basis. The event is free, and no preregistration is required to attend. Parking is available at the falls shelter.

– Photo courtesy of the Internet Public Domain